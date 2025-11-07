Miami-Dade deputy fatally shot during altercation, prompting massive police response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami-Dade deputy was fatally shot during an altercation Friday, leading to a massive police response.

Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, was shot while responding to a car crash and was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said at a news conference, adding the deputy was "brutally attacked, and he was murdered."

"Today is not OK. What happened today in Miami-Dade County and to our deputy was not OK, and today will never be OK," Cordero-Stutz said. "I ask our community to pray for the family of our fallen deputy, to pray for all of us because we are a family, and we are hurting."

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of a warehouse near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue as the deputy was responding to a car crash. Bystanders called 911, and deputies responded and gave him first aid before he was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he died.

"He’s a son, a brother and a friend," Cordero-Stutz said.

"He gave his ultimate sacrifice defending us — his life — defending you," the sheriff continued. "We need to say as a society we will not accept this. I’m grateful to the men and women who provide safety to our community every single day."

Cordero-Stutz also wrote on X, "My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow deputies during this difficult time. Deputy Jaramillo’s legacy of integrity, compassion, and courage will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him."

Coral Gables Police, the Florida Highway Patrol and the FBI also responded. Officers also gathered at HCA-Florida Kendall Hospital.

Police blocked off the area and closed several nearby roadways.

"I'm praying for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot this afternoon in the line of duty. Our entire community stands with this brave officer, his family and fellow deputies, and all our men and women in uniform who put themselves at risk to protect our community," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote on X.