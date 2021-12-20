Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina police kill suspect while he stabbed teen stepdaughter

Officers arrived at the Charlotte home to find the man holding the girl at knife point

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Quick-thinking police officers in North Carolina on Saturday fatally shot a man as he stabbed his 13-year-old stepdaughter who was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrived at the Charlotte home to find the man holding the girl at knife point. The girl's mother fled after the man forced his way into the Charlotte home, police said in a news release. The woman managed to tell authorities that her daughter was still in the house with her stepfather.

Authorities in Charlotte are investigating a stabbing they say involved a stepfather and 13-year-old. (Charlotte Police Department)

Authorities in Charlotte are investigating a stabbing they say involved a stepfather and 13-year-old. (Charlotte Police Department)

Police said they tried to deescalate the situation, but the man, "without warning," began to stab the girl.

AUTHORITIES IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA GET BREAK IN 24-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE

"They were met with something that horrific, to see a 13-year-old getting stabbed, and they were left with no choice, Johnny Jennings, the chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said, according to the Charlotte Observer. "The motive to stab a 13-year-old is something that is beyond comprehension for us."

FILE: Johnny Jennings told reporters the motive for stabbing a 13-year-old is something "beyond comprehension for us."(Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

FILE: Johnny Jennings told reporters the motive for stabbing a 13-year-old is something "beyond comprehension for us."(Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

The paper reported that authorities did not identify the suspect or the teen.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure after a shooting. 

, Johnny Jennings, the chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, called the actions by the officers heroic. (Charlotte Police)

, Johnny Jennings, the chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, called the actions by the officers heroic. (Charlotte Police)

Fox 46 reported that Jennings called the responding officers heroic. The officer who fired the shot is distraught and upset that it came to this, but the department plans to get them whatever help they need, authorities told the station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money