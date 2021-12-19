California authorities announce new information in 24-year-old cold case

Authorities in northern California on Friday released information about a new discovery in the 24-year-old cold case involving the disappearance of a mother of three who vanished a short time after a job interview.

The Petaluma Police Department said in a statement that DNA evidence was discovered that could be tied to the April 29, 1997 disappearance of Janie June Coe. There have been few clues in the 38-year-old's case, but the discovery has given new life to the investigation.

Police know that the woman returned to her Petaluma home after an interview, and on the day she vanished, another woman was seen using her ATM card at a local bank. The footage was grainy so they could not identify the woman.

TENNIS STAR PENG SHUAI DENIES EVER ACCUSING ANYONE OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

She was reported missing on May 2, after she failed to pick up her children from school. Her three children were staying with a relative at the time.

Her 1989 Ford Aerostar was located three days later abandoned near an open field in Napa, a police statement said. She has not been heard from since. SFGate.com reported that Coe did not like to travel far from her home, and she left behind her glasses that she needed to drive.

The new information prompted authorities to question "new witness" and investigative new leads, police said.

The woman would be 63 years old today and authorities released an image of what she may look like today.