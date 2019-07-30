North Carolina police investigating whether school bus driver helped coordinate shooting at teen

North Carolina authorities are investigating whether a school bus driver set up a hit on a 17-year-old high schooler, according to media reports.

A search warrant states that Durham police are looking at the driver in connection with the May 29 incident. The driver, who was not named, has not been charged with a crime, The News & Observer reported.

The unnamed teen had gotten off a Durham Public Schools bus when gunshots rang out. Several males were hiding nearby, according to the warrant. Some shots struck a home, but the teen ran away and was not injured.

The bus driver had gotten into a fight with one of the boy's relatives before the shooting, authorities said, according to WTVD-TV in Raleigh.

Security video from the school bus appears to show the driver exchanging words with the teen before the shooting. The driver was also texting up until the teen exited the bus, the paper reported.

Investigators suspect the driver could have "helped coordinate the assault," the warrant states. He was fired the day after the shooting for texting while driving the bus, a school district official told the paper.