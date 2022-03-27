Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

North Carolina police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in car

Police believe the shooting was targeted

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their vehicle in Durham, North Carolina Saturday evening, authorities said. 

Dispatch responded to a call just before 9 p.m. ET Saturday, when they found the victims with gunshot wounds, WRAL-TV reported. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Police in Durham, North Carolina were investigating a double homicide Saturday night. 

Police in Durham, North Carolina were investigating a double homicide Saturday night.  (Durham Police)

IOWA TEENS KILLED SPANISH TEACHER, 66, WITH BASEBALL BAT, NEWLY RELEASED COURT DOCS ALLEGE 

It is believed the shooting was targeted, officials said.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 and information leading to an arrest in the case could result in a cash reward, according to the station

Your Money