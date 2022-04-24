Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

North Carolina authorities charge 259 in alcohol law enforcement operation

597 charges were issued in total

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in North Carolina have charged 259 people in connection with an alcohol law enforcement operation on Friday night.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement charged the individuals with offenses ranging from drug, alcohol, firearm, driving, and gambling offenses during a Friday night statewide operation, according to Fox 8.

Multiple local, state, and federal agencies assisted in the operation, which targeted violence and other illegal activity where alcohol is sold, according to Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Bryan House.

NORTH CAROLINA FAMILY VISITED SHERIFF'S OFFICE BEFORE MURDER-SUICIDE LEFT 4 DEAD

Florida, Miami Beach, Walgreens liquor store, Jack Daniel's, whiskey

Florida, Miami Beach, Walgreens liquor store, Jack Daniel's, whiskey (Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Alcohol use is a factor in many crimes, including violence and dangerous driving. We partner with and educate businesses on responsible alcohol sales to mitigate the negative impacts on our communities," House said.

In total, 597 charges were issued, with 59 of them being felony.

During the operation, a total of nine search warrants were executed statewide.

Police seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, an illegal distillery, and 77 fake IDs, in addition to six firearms.

