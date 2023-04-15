Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

North Carolina plane crash kills pilot shortly after take-off

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A small plane crash in Western North Carolina killed one person on Saturday, authorities say.

The crash took place in a field in Andrews, North Carolina, at roughly 10:45 a.m.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol told FOX Carolina that a single-engine aircraft crashed into a tree in a field. It immediately caught fire upon impact.

The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was reportedly ejected. The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash took place in a field in Andrews, North Carolina at roughly 10:45 a.m. (Google Maps)

The National Transportation Safety Board told WLOS that it was a home-built Velocity aircraft that crashed shortly after it took off.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the accident. 

File photo of North Carolina State Highway Patrol state troopers in 2008. (Logan Mock-Buntingy/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information, but has not heard back. 