Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says man looking like 'wrestler' smashed car with tree limb

A man in North Carolina last week apparently recognized former Gov. Pat McCrory, who was behind the wheel of his car, and smashed the politician’s vehicle with a large tree limb.

The incident unfolded at an intersection in Charlotte when McCrory, a Republican, stopped his sedan to let a man walk through the crosswalk, the former governor said on his WBT radio show. The man started “cussing and yelling” and “banged on the hood” when McCrory said he noticed the man had something in his hand.

NORTH CAROLINA MOM FIRES GUN TO WARD OFF ARMED BURGLAR, POLICE SAY

“A huge stick — a limb,” McCrory said on his show. “A huge limb that’s taller than he is, and he is a big man. Probably 6’1”, 6’2”, gray hair with a gray beard, big man, looks like a former championship wrestler. This is how I remember him — God knows if it’s true.”

McCrory, 62, said he urged the man to continue crossing the street, but then the man recognized him and the situation escalated.

“'I recognize you,'” the man told the former governor, as McCrory recounted. “'You’re Pat McCrory, (expletive),’ and I’m going, 'Uh- oh,’" McCrory said. “He proceeds to take his big limb from a tree that he is carrying across the street like Moses would and he slams it on top of my car.”

McCrory said he reported the incident to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The top of his Lexus sustained about $600 worth of damage from the tree limb, WSCO-TV reported, citing a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. No arrests have been made.

McCrory served as the governor of North Carolina from 2013 to 2017.