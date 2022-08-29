Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina mom charged for murdering her 2 young daughters

A mother killed her toddler daughters, ages 2 and 3, according to police

Associated Press
A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, police announced late Sunday.

Raleigh police officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night for a call regarding two dead children, ages 2 and 3, police said in a news release. The children were sisters.

The girls' mother, Launice Shanique Battle, 29, of Cary, has been charged with two counts of murder in their deaths, police said.

A mother is charged with two counts of murder after killing her children in Raleigh, NC. 

Police did not say how the girls died or release other details about the case.

Battle is expected to appear in court Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for Battle.