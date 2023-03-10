North Carolina medical helicopter crashes, 4 people survive despite 'severe damage'

A patient and three crew members onboard a North Carolina medical helicopter that crashed near the state border with Georgia have managed to survive despite the aircraft suffering "severe damage," officials say.

The crash in Burningtown, west of the Macon County Airport, happened Thursday night around 7 p.m.

"The aircraft was transporting a patient and three crew members and was enroute from a medical facility in Murphy, N.C. to Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.," Macon County Emergency Services said in a statement.

"Three individuals involved were transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital with minor to moderate injuries and one patient was transported to Angel Medical Center for evaluation," the statement added. "There were no fatalities and no fire although the aircraft sustained severe damage."

The cause of the crash is unclear.

A photo released by first responders showed the wreckage of the helicopter blocking a road in a wooded area.

"A section of Middle Burningtown Road will be closed until at least late day on Friday as investigators sift through the wreckage and work to determine the cause of the accident," Macon County Emergency Services said.