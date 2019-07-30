Widower who lost wife to cancer is reunited with their wedding rings after losing them in Myrtle Beach

A North Carolina man was reunited with his late wife’s wedding ring Tuesday after he lost the marriage band while on vacation at a campground in Myrtle Beach , S.C., over the weekend.

Patrick Waddell, of Charlotte, N.C., lost his wife to colon cancer four years ago and ever since then wore a necklace with his and her wedding rings looped together on it to symbolize their everlasting bond.

Waddell wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that Graham Gold Carts at the Ocean Lakes Campground in Myrtle Beach called around 3:45 p.m. to tell him the necklace and rings had shown up thanks to social media posts asking campers to keep an eye out for the missing jewelry.

"My rings have been found!" Waddell wrote. "Slight ran over, but still together none the less. God is great!"

A family — who wanted to remain anonymous to Waddell — then called him to explain their son found the jewelry in a parking lot Saturday but thought the rings were fake. The boy later “saw a post from a friend of theirs who lives in Burlington, N.C., who shared the post from Ocean Lakes and said "Look mama those are the rings we saw!"” Waddell wrote.

“I don't know who you are, but I thank you from the bottom of my heart. May God bless the rest of your week here at the local camp ground,” Waddell wrote.

He said he's looking for a jeweler to repair the rings since they were damaged from being run over in the parking lot. In the meantime though, he said “the rings are like a marriage. They're real. They aren't perfect, but every flaw tells a story.”

“In all the highs and all the lows the journey is what molds the partnership and all the imperfections make them perfection,” Waddell said.