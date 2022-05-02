NC woman stabs Jimmy John's 16-year-old worker over sandwich order mix-up: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was arrested in North Carolina after police say she came into a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop angry about her order and ended up stabbing a 16-year-old girl working behind the counter.

Demetris Holeman, 45, of High Point, North Carolina, is accused of entering the Jimmy John’s restaurant on North Main Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. on April 25 complaining about her order.

Employees told officers who responded to the scene that the woman, who is known at the store and had previously been refused service, began throwing several items at the 16-year-old. Holeman then allegedly stabbed the teen girl with an edged weapon, according to the High Point Police Department.

"The sheer fact that an adult finds it OK to physically assault someone because a sandwich menu, or a sandwich order being wrong, is abhorrent," High Point police Capt. Patrick O'Toole remarked to WXII. "The fact that you were willing to assault someone, not only physically but with an edged weapon over a sandwich being wrong, I can’t explain how you come to that conclusion."

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. WXII reported that her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later, police said. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damages to the store.

A Jimmy John’s spokesperson told WXII that the franchisee is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and deferred any additional questions to the police department.