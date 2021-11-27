Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

High school football star moved from California to North Carolina after state shut down football during COVID

Lenhoff was one of four other football players from Los Angeles who moved to North Carolina during the pandemic

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Lucas Lenhoff, a quarterback at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, moved to the state to play after California shut down high school football amid COVID-19, according to a local report.

Lenhoff wasn't the only one — he and four other football players from Los Angeles moved to North Carolina to pursue their dreams after the state blocked them from playing on their high school teams, FOX 46 Charlotte reported.

Myers Park High School (Credit: Google Maps)

"When corona hit, you know, our head coach told us back home that we weren't going to play football this year," the football player told the outlet. "…Fortunately, my parents believed in me and the dream, and I moved out to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play high school football."

NEWSOM SUED BY CALIFORNIA STUDENTS OVER INDOOR HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS RESTRICTIONS

He added that the culture surrounding football in the southern state is "way different."

A car drives under the canopy of oak trees on Queens Road West in Charlotte. (Credit: Associated Press/ Chuck Burton)

"My goals and aspirations have always been to play Division 1 football in front of 100,000 people," Lenhoff, who threw 39 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards in the fall, told FOX 46. "…I haven't given up on the dream, and that's one thing I'm going to keep doing is chasing the dream."

Lenhoff is one of the top talents in North Carolina and has received interest from Notre Dame, UCLA, LSU and Arizona according to the outlet.

California lifted its ban on football and other high school sports, which lasted nearly a year, in February of 2021.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.

