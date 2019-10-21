North Carolina woman drove drunk into construction zone, killing 1 worker, injuring 3 others, police say

One construction worker was killed and three others were injured when the crew was struck by an "impaired" driver in North Carolina who veered into a marked work zone early Saturday, officials said.

The Concord Police Department said in a news release posted to Facebook that the crewman who died was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, Danyel McKenzie Middleton, was "impaired" at the time of the crash.

"As of a result of the investigation by the Concord Police Department's Public Safety Unit and Motor Unit investigators determined that Danyel Middleton was appreciably impaired by alcoholic beverages and her blood alcohol levels were above the legal limit," police said.

Middleton was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and was being held on a $1 million secured bond. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Monday.

Officials identified the construction worker killed in the crash as 50-year-old Socorro Maya Martinez.

Two other workers remain hospitalized: Victor Ortiz Ceyon is in serious condition and Marco Antonio Cruz is in critical condition, according to FOX46. The third worker who was injured, Victorio Martinez Cruz, was treated and released from the hospital.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation, and that Middletown may face additional charges once the probe is completed.