No injuries reported after potent quake rattles Southern California; authorities assessing scene

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Southern California and Nevada on Thursday morning.

The Hill reported that Thursday's earthquake was in key was different than the 6.6-magnitude Northridge quake in 1994, which killed dozens and caused billions of dollars in damage. But unlike that episode, the latest had an epicenter more removed from metropolitan L.A.

President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that he'd been fully briefed on the latest earthquake.

Meanwhile, scattered reports were emerging from the vicinity of the earthquake. The Kern County Fire Department in California tweeted, “We can confirm evacuations are underway @ Ridgecrest Regional Hospital” after a fire was sparked by the earthquake.

The fire department also tweeted that it was responding to perhaps two dozen incidents, from structure fires to calls for medical aid, in and around the city of Ridgecrest, Ca, a town of 28,000 people.

The Kern County Fire Department said, “Surveys still continue to inspect critical infrastructure including safety of highway passes through area canyons.”

Video posted on Twitter showed the aisles of a liquor store in Ridgecrest filled with broken wine and liquor bottles.

The quake occurred about seven miles outside Searless Valley, about 130 miles east of Bakersfield and about 200 miles west of the Nevada border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Swarms of smaller quakes occurred immediately after the 6.4-magnitude tremblor struck the region. Several people took to Twitter to report that the felt the shaking.

Ventura County Fire tweeted, “A series of earthquakes reported to be centered around the Ridgecrest area with the largest believed to be 6.4. All #VCFD resources are available and have not been affected." The tweet also said that firefighters are surveying the surrounding areas for damage.

The San Bernardino County Fire District tweeted on Thursday that multiple buildings have minor cracks, power lines are down and rock slides are on certain roads. Firefighters there said no injuries or fires have been reported.

“TRONA: #SBCoFD conducting assessment of region after #EARTHQUAKE. No injuries reported, however buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage,” The San Bernardino County Fire District also tweeted.

In a statement sent to Fox News, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, “We have no reports of damage to any FAA facilities at this time and there are no effects on air traffic operations.”

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said the earthquake was the strongest to hit Southern California in 20 years.

She said the previous large quake was a 7.1 which hit the area on Oct. 16, 1999.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the Los Angeles area, which is about 125 miles southwest of Ridgecrest.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.