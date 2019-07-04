Significant earthquake rattles California, USGS says

A series of earthquakes rattled California on Thursday.

A preliminary 6.4 earthquake was felt in Searless Valley in the western part of the state, about 130 miles east Bakersfield and more than 200 miles west of the Nevada border, United States Geological Survey.

The tremblors were felt throughout the state.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was among the emergency personnel who tweeted about the quake, warning residents not to dial 911 unless there were injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there was any significant damage or injuries in any part of the state.