No charges for Oregon man who killed friend to stop him from strangling woman

Prosecutors won't be charging the 70-year-old Oregon man who shot and killed his friend to stop him from strangling a woman.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports (http://bit.ly/1DRjA1r ) Jerry Dale Risener of Dorena said he didn't have a choice when he shot 49-year-old Mitchell Demopoulos in the chest.

An argument broke out in January between the two and a female tenant at Risener's house, where the three had been drinking. Demopoulos started strangling the woman, and prosecutors say he threatened to kill Risener and burn down his house.

Risener asked him to stop, and shot him when Demopoulos continued to strangle the woman.

Prosecutors say the shooting was legally justified.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com