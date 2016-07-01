No charges for man who wounded South Carolina club shooter

Sheriff's deputies say no charges will be filed against a man who shot and wounded another man who had fired into a crowd at a South Carolina nightclub.

Spartanburg County deputies told local media outlets that officers arrested a man they say shot and wounded three people at the nightclub in Lyman. Thirty-two-year-old Jody Ray Thompson of Lyman is charged with four counts of attempted murder and two weapons violations.

Investigators say Thompson got into an argument and fired into the crowd. A man in the crowd pulled his gun and shot Thompson in the leg. Lt. Kevin Bobo says the man had a valid concealed weapons permit and will not face charges in Sunday's shooting.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

It wasn't clear if Thompson has an attorney.