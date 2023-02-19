NJ shooting leaves 3 dead, including juvenile; gunman believed among dead found in home, police say

Two adults and a juvenile were found shot dead in a New Jersey neighborhood on Sunday, and the shooter is believed to be among them, authorities said.

Officers in Linden responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a home on Chatham Place, the Linden Police Department said.

Police found two adults and a juvenile dead at the scene.

A second juvenile was rushed to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, the department said.

THREE TEENS, 1 MAN DEAD IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE IN TEXAS HOME

Investigators said the shooter is believed to be among those found dead but did not elaborate. The relationship between the victims was unclear.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Police said there was no further threat to the public.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No additional details were immediately available.