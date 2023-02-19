Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

NJ shooting leaves 3 dead, including juvenile; gunman believed among dead found in home, police say

Second juvenile hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Linden, New Jersey

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two adults and a juvenile were found shot dead in a New Jersey neighborhood on Sunday, and the shooter is believed to be among them, authorities said.

Officers in Linden responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a home on Chatham Place, the Linden Police Department said.           

Police found two adults and a juvenile dead at the scene. 

A second juvenile was rushed to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, the department said.

Police said the gunman is believed to be among those found dead.

Investigators said the shooter is believed to be among those found dead but did not elaborate. The relationship between the victims was unclear.

Police said there was no further threat to the public.

No additional details were immediately available.