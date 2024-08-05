Expand / Collapse search
Crime

NJ mom wishes ‘nothing but the worst’ for dad who killed son, 6, by forcing him on treadmill

Christopher Gregor was found guilty at trial of manslaughter

Rebecca Rosenberg
Published
The New Jersey father who killed his son by forcing him to run on a speeding treadmill to discipline him was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday.

Christopher Gregor made Corey Micciolo, 6, use the machine on March 20, 2021, even after the child repeatedly fell off, and the boy passed away on April 2.

Gregor, 32, told the court at sentencing that he didn't know his son had suffered a serious medical issue after the exertion, and insisted that the treadmill punishment did not lead to his death.

"I want to assure you that on April 2, I did nothing to cause Corey’s passing," Gregor said in a statement in court, according to Law and Crime. "I didn’t hurt my son. I loved him and I still do. I regret not bringing him to the hospital sooner. I didn’t know how sick he was. I didn’t know. I just thought he was tired."

Father crying next to photo of his dead son.

Christopher Gregor was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday after forcing his son, 6, to run on a speeding treadmill. The child died two weeks later. (Tanya Breen for Asbury Park Press via USA Today Network | Family Handout)

Prosecutors said Gregor increased the speed on the treadmill while the boy was on it, causing him to fall down several times.

Roughly two weeks later, Micciolo became nauseous and began slurring his words and walking unsteadily.

"Corey was and still is my life, my world and my everything. What this monster did was pathetic, disgusting, and I wish him nothing but the worst,"

— The boy's mother, Breanna Micciolo, told the court 

Surveillance video shows the father carrying Micciolo's limp body out to his car on April 2 to take him to a local hospital in Hackensack, according to the New York Post.

He suffered a seizure during a CT scan, and was soon pronounced dead.

PHOTOS OF CHRISTOPHER GREGOR FORCING SON ON A TREADMILL:

  • child forced to run on treadmill
    Image 1 of 3

    Christopher Gregor is shown forcing his son, Corey Micciolo, to run on a treadmill. The boy later died. (Court TV)

  • child falls off treadmill
    Image 2 of 3

    Corey Micciolo, 6, repeatedly fell off the speeding treadmill, causing fatal injuries. (Court TV)

  • carrying son into hospital
    Image 3 of 3

    Surveillance footage shows Christopher Gregor carrying his son, Corey Micciolo, into the hospital, on April 2, 2021. The boy died later that day. (Court TV)

A nurse on duty at Southern Ocean Medical Center at the time said Micciolo could not speak when he was brought into the facility, the newspaper reported.

An autopsy showed that he died from blunt force injuries to his chest and stomach.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Gregor will be subject to the "No Early Release Act," which mandates that he will have to serve out at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Gregor was found guilty of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in May, avoiding a murder conviction that could have landed him a life term.

Breanna Micciolo addresses the court.

Breanna Micciolo asked a judge Friday to give Christopher Gregor the maximum for killing their son. (Tanya Breen for Asbury Park Press via USA Today Network)

The dead boy's mother, Breanna Micciolo, implored Judge Guy Ryan to hit Gregor with the maximum.

"Everything he had done to Corey was done out of spite toward me," she said, asserting that he had no remorse for his actions. "Another reason I can think of is he is sick in the head and used Corey as his punching bag… He never had an ounce of love for Corey, and to the defendant, Corey was just an inconvenience to his life."

Gregor's lawyers had argued that he died from an infection, not injuries sustained during the treadmill run, but jurors rejected the claim.

"Corey was and still is my life, my world and my everything," his mother said in court. "What this monster did was pathetic, disgusting, and I wish him nothing but the worst."

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice.