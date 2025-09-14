Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

NJ Hospital nurse claims retaliation for reporting doctor who 'celebrated' Kirk assassination

Lexi Kuenzle says incident occurred 'in front of patients and staff' at Englewood Health

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Charlie Kirk mourners face backlash on social media Video

Charlie Kirk mourners face backlash on social media

Independent journalist Evita Duffy-Alfonso joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the backlash that those mourning Charlie Kirk on social media are receiving and where it is stemming from.

A New Jersey nurse who reported a doctor who allegedly "cheered and celebrated" Charlie Kirk's assassination "is about to be fired," her lawyer said in a lawsuit filed on Friday. 

Lexi Kuenzle, 33, a nurse at Englewood Health, filed suit Friday against the hospital, Dr. Matthew Jung and others for the incident that allegedly occurred "in front of patients and staff." 

"She had the audacity to question how Dr. Jung can comply with the Hippocratic Oath’s and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics while celebrating the murder of a non-violent Christian speaker who was on a college campus," Kunezle's attorney John Coyle said in the complaint. ,

Dr. Jung then allegedly "offered to ‘buy lunch’ for the nursing staff that he offended," the lawsuit states. 

Charlie Kirk memorial

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Kuenzle reported Wednesday's incident to management and posted about it on social media when she got home, she told the New York Post.

"You’re a doctor. How could you say someone deserved to die?" she recalled saying in response. "It was mind-blowing to me. I was so angry and upset."

Charlie-Kirk-Shot-Utah

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event Thursday in Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters)

Following her complaint, the nurse claimed she was suspended without pay while an investigation took place. 

The complaint claims the hospital violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination due to their knowledge of Kuenzle's Christian faith, retaliated againsther, violated the Conscientious Employee Protection Act and created a hostile work environment. Kuenzle is demanding a jury trial, and is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Englewood Hospital fountains in New Jersey

Englewood Hospital, seen here at 350 Engle Street, in Englewood, New Jersey, on Sept. 14, 2025.  (Sasha Savitsky/Fox News Digital)

As of Sunday morning Dr. Jung was no longer listed on Englewood Health's website. 

The hospital, Kuenzle's lawyer and Kuenzle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiries. 

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report. 
