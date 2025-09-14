NJ Hospital nurse claims retaliation for reporting doctor who 'celebrated' Kirk assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey nurse who reported a doctor who allegedly "cheered and celebrated" Charlie Kirk's assassination "is about to be fired," her lawyer said in a lawsuit filed on Friday.

Lexi Kuenzle, 33, a nurse at Englewood Health, filed suit Friday against the hospital, Dr. Matthew Jung and others for the incident that allegedly occurred "in front of patients and staff."

"She had the audacity to question how Dr. Jung can comply with the Hippocratic Oath’s and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics while celebrating the murder of a non-violent Christian speaker who was on a college campus," Kunezle's attorney John Coyle said in the complaint. ,

Dr. Jung then allegedly "offered to ‘buy lunch’ for the nursing staff that he offended," the lawsuit states.

Kuenzle reported Wednesday's incident to management and posted about it on social media when she got home, she told the New York Post.

"You’re a doctor. How could you say someone deserved to die?" she recalled saying in response. "It was mind-blowing to me. I was so angry and upset."

Following her complaint, the nurse claimed she was suspended without pay while an investigation took place.

The complaint claims the hospital violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination due to their knowledge of Kuenzle's Christian faith, retaliated againsther, violated the Conscientious Employee Protection Act and created a hostile work environment. Kuenzle is demanding a jury trial, and is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

As of Sunday morning Dr. Jung was no longer listed on Englewood Health's website.

The hospital, Kuenzle's lawyer and Kuenzle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiries.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.