New York teacher suspended after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Good riddance to bad garbage’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after mocking the assassination of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, drawing swift backlash from parents and the community.

Patrick Freivald, a physics and robotics teacher at Naples Central School District, in Facebook posts reviewed by Fox News Digital wrote that Kirk was "interrupted by a bullet to the neck" and sneered, "Good riddance to bad garbage."

Freivald’s post mocked Kirk’s final moments in detail. "Charlie Kirk, who said that gun violence is a price worth paying for his version of the 2nd Amendment, spent his last coherent moments baselessly blaming transgender people for gun violence and arguing for stripping them of exactly those rights."



"The aspiring Goebbels was interrupted by a bullet to the neck which quickly cured him of HVLD*, and shortly thereafter he became a good Nazi**," he added. "Good riddance to bad garbage."



SECRET SERVICE EMPLOYEE WHO CELEBRATED CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION PUT ON IMMEDIATE LEAVE

He added footnotes clarifying his wordplay: "*high-velocity lead deficiency" and "**Because the only good Nazi…."

Naples Superintendent Kevin Swartz condemned the posts in an email to families obtained by Fox News Digital, writing: "Like so many of you, I was shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible tragedy that transpired yesterday in Utah, where Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Last evening, the district became aware that an NCS staff member made multiple posts to a personal social media site referencing this tragedy. Since that time, we have heard from many community members regarding concerns and outrage related to these posts. I want to be very direct in saying to you that all of your voices have been heard."

Swartz confirmed in the email "a formal investigation is underway" and said the employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome.



SPORTS OUTLET SEVERS TIES WITH SUNS BEAT WRITER OVER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION POSTS

The teacher followed with additional posts. In one, he wrote: "No media has reported that Kirk took a dirt nap, but Cheeto Jesus has. Edit: It’s now confirmed by many sources."

He also shared a picture of himself wearing a shirt that read, "IS HE DEAD YET?"

Frievald is no stranger to controversy. Back in August, the teacher and self-published horror novelist lashed out at critics, calling them "MAGA f---wads" and boasting about his job security: "I have tenure and seniority in the strongest union in the strongest union state in the country and they only have to put up with me for seven more years."

He went on to accuse Trump supporters of backing "a fascist pedophile," adding: "No space for fascists. No breath. No room. Silence is compliance."

Outside the classroom, Freivald promotes himself as a three-time Bram Stoker Award–nominated horror author and runs Frog’s Point Honey, which sells hot pepper–infused honey and maple syrup. On his author blog, he defended offensive writing, saying he was "pleased" when his work caused "umbrage, offense, even outrage."

His novels include "Twice Shy," about a zombie-infected teenage girl trying to navigate high school, and "Murmur," a dark fantasy about a violinist bound to a demon. Many of his more recent titles including the short-story collection "In the Garden of Rusting Gods" were released through Barking Deer Press, a small publisher that primarily handles his own work.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freivald and the school district have not responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.