Health

Hospital fires healthcare worker for controversial Charlie Kirk social media post

Virginia anesthesiologist lost job after hospital discovered 'inappropriate' post Thursday morning

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Charlie Kirk's pastor reflects on slain TPUSA founder's legacy of faith after assassination Video

Charlie Kirk's pastor reflects on slain TPUSA founder's legacy of faith after assassination

Charlie Kirk's pastor, David Engelhardt, discusses the Turning Point USA co-founder's legacy of faith and change following his shocking assassination on a college campus in Utah.

A healthcare worker in Virginia has been fired after making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.

The individual is one of a growing number of employees who have been terminated or suspended due to violence-supporting reactions to the conservative commentator’s assassination on Wednesday.

The woman, who was an anesthesiologist at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, made a social media post that included "highly inappropriate comments supporting violence against a public figure," according to an email from the hospital sent to Fox News Digital.

RESTAURANT IN MAJOR CITY FACES FALLOUT OVER 'OFFENSIVE' CHARLIE KIRK POST BY CO-OWNER

Riverside became aware of the post on Thursday morning. 

The employee's name was not shared in the statement. 

Hospital surgery scene

A healthcare worker in Virginia (not pictured) has been fired after making controversial comments about the death of Charlie Kirk.  (iStock)

The employee was contracted through North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), an anesthesiology group, the hospital stated.

"We took prompt action and by mid-morning on Sept. 11, her contract through NAPA was terminated," the statement read. 

"The individual is no longer affiliated with Riverside Health."

Charlie Kirk memorial

Conservative political figure Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking to students at a Utah university on Wednesday. (PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to North American Partners in Anesthesia requesting comment.

Among the other fallout after Kirk’s assassination, a popular barbecue restaurant in Cincinnati has faced backlash over a co-owner's social media comments.

Aaron Sharpe, co-owner of Lucius Q, commented on a Facebook post from someone offering prayers for the husband and father of two.

Exterior of Lucius Q BBQ restaurant in the Cincinnati, Ohio neighborhood of Pendleton.

A co-owner of Lucius Q sparked widespread backlash over an insensitive Facebook comment related to conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. (Google Street View)

"Good riddance," Sharpe wrote in a post that is no longer publicly visible but has been circulated widely online in screenshots. "What a piece of s---," he added.

On Thursday, several of Lucius Q's business partners and vendor sites announced they had cut ties with the restaurant. 

Lucius Q later announced it had parted ways with Sharpe.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.

