NH couple charged for housing kids in 'squalid' conditions, police say

A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say.

Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony criminal restraint and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police were alerted earlier this month when a public works employee heard a boy yelling for help out of a window.

Police who arrived for a welfare check reported animal waste was on the floor and trash strewn throughout the house, along with a stench of feces and urine. A wet, discolored mattress was found in the feces-covered sunroom where the boy had called for help, police said.

Five children under 14 were removed from the home due to the unfit living conditions, and Legault and Krauklin, were arrested on Thursday, police said.

Legault and Krauklin were being released on personal recognizance bail after their court appearances, a jail official said. They were assigned public defenders, who didn’t immediately return a call.