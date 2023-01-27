Newly surfaced video shows Madison Brooks minutes before her death

Newly obtained surveillance footage by local news outlet WAFB appears to show LSU sophomore Madison Brooks' final minutes the night she was allegedly raped and later died after being hit by a car.

Sources told WAFB that the four men charged in connection with 19-year-old Brooks' rape were seen leaving Reggie's Bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and crossing the street.

A woman who appears to be Brooks is seen jogging behind them to catch up. The group was seen walking before the video cuts out.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the video.

Brooks and the four suspects left the bar at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 15 and got in the car, where Brooks was allegedly raped, at 1:54 a.m., according to the arrest warrants reviewed by Fox News Digital.

At 2:50 a.m., police received an emergency call that a woman, who was later identified as Brooks, was hit by a car on Burbank Drive (Louisiana Highway 42), a four-lane highway about 3.5 miles from the bar that's separated by a grassy median.

The driver is not being charged and called 911 immediately, according to the East Baton Rouge Sherif's Office, and Fox News Digital learned that two good Samaritans administered CPR.

Despite the efforts, Brooks later died in the hospital from "multiple traumatic injuries" suffered from the collision, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office told Fox News Digital.

The three adult suspects arrested in Brooks' case have been released from the Baton Rouge jail , records show.

Kaivon Washington, the 18-year-old suspect charged with third-degree rape, posted $150,000 bond and was released from Louisiana's East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lockup on Thursday, records show.

Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, both of whom were charged with being principals to third-degree rape, posted a combined $125,000 bond and were released on Tuesday. Lee is Washington’s uncle, records show.

The second third-degree rape suspect, a 17-year-old whose identity has not been released, is not due in court until February.

In Louisiana, third-degree rape involves sexual intercourse that "is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim," according to state law.

Reggie's bar was temporarily shut down by the state on Tuesday as the investigation unfolds.

Potential penalties will be discussed during the next month, the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Kris Perret, an attorney who represents Reggie’s Bar, said the business owner "has fully cooperated with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge ABC office since their first requests for assistance in their ongoing investigations and will continue to do so."

