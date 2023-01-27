Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Newly surfaced video shows Madison Brooks minutes before her death

The 19-year-old sophomore was last seen leaving Reggie's Bar, which is a hot spot for LSU students

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
LSU student Madison Brooks reportedly seen leaving Tigerland bar with 4 people on night of her alleged rape, death Video

LSU student Madison Brooks reportedly seen leaving Tigerland bar with 4 people on night of her alleged rape, death

Video obtained by WAFB allegedly shows Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's Bar in Tigerland on Jan. 15, 2023. (Obtained by WAFB)

Newly obtained surveillance footage by local news outlet WAFB appears to show LSU sophomore Madison Brooks' final minutes the night she was allegedly raped and later died after being hit by a car. 

Sources told WAFB that the four men charged in connection with 19-year-old Brooks' rape were seen leaving Reggie's Bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and crossing the street. 

A woman who appears to be Brooks is seen jogging behind them to catch up. The group was seen walking before the video cuts out. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the video. 

MADISON BROOKS: TIMELINE OF LSU STUDENT'S ALLEGED RAPE, DEATH 

A woman who appears to be Madison Brooks is seen leaving Tigerland bar Reggie’s with four men in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 15, 2023. The security footage is the last sighting of Brooks, before she was fatally struck by a car. 

A woman who appears to be Madison Brooks is seen leaving Tigerland bar Reggie’s with four men in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 15, 2023. The security footage is the last sighting of Brooks, before she was fatally struck by a car. 

A woman who appears to be Madison Brooks is seen leaving Tigerland bar Reggie’s with four men in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 15, 2023. The security footage is the last sighting of Brooks, before she was fatally struck by a car. 

A woman who appears to be Madison Brooks is seen leaving Tigerland bar Reggie’s with four men in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 15, 2023. The security footage is the last sighting of Brooks, before she was fatally struck by a car. 

Brooks and the four suspects left the bar at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 15 and got in the car, where Brooks was allegedly raped, at 1:54 a.m., according to the arrest warrants reviewed by Fox News Digital. 

At 2:50 a.m., police received an emergency call that a woman, who was later identified as Brooks, was hit by a car on Burbank Drive (Louisiana Highway 42), a four-lane highway about 3.5 miles from the bar that's separated by a grassy median. 

LSU PRESIDENT RIPPED FOR MADISON BROOKS 'VICTIM BLAMING' AFTER STUDENT'S ALLEGED RAPE, DEATH

The driver is not being charged and called 911 immediately, according to the East Baton Rouge Sherif's Office, and Fox News Digital learned that two good Samaritans administered CPR. 

Despite the efforts, Brooks later died in the hospital from "multiple traumatic injuries" suffered from the collision, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office told Fox News Digital.

Undated photo shows Madison Brooks posing for a photo.

Undated photo shows Madison Brooks posing for a photo. (Instagram/@madibrookss)

The three adult suspects arrested in Brooks' case have been released from the Baton Rouge jail, records show. 

Kaivon Washington, the 18-year-old suspect charged with third-degree rape, posted $150,000 bond and was released from Louisiana's East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lockup on Thursday, records show.

MADISON BROOKS DIED FROM ‘TRAUMATIC INJURIES’ AFTER GOOD SAMARITANS TIRED TO SAVE HER

Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, both of whom were charged with being principals to third-degree rape, posted a combined $125,000 bond and were released on Tuesday. Lee is Washington’s uncle, records show. 

The second third-degree rape suspect, a 17-year-old whose identity has not been released, is not due in court until February.

From left to right: Kaivon Deondre Washington, Casen Carver and Everett Deonte Lee. The fourth suspect, a minor, ahs not been identified. 

From left to right: Kaivon Deondre Washington, Casen Carver and Everett Deonte Lee. The fourth suspect, a minor, ahs not been identified.  (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

In Louisiana, third-degree rape involves sexual intercourse that "is deemed to be without the lawful consent of a victim," according to state law.

Reggie's bar was temporarily shut down by the state on Tuesday as the investigation unfolds. 

Potential penalties will be discussed during the next month, the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Kris Perret, an attorney who represents Reggie’s Bar, said the business owner "has fully cooperated with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge ABC office since their first requests for assistance in their ongoing investigations and will continue to do so."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visitation and funeral services for Brooks will be held in Covington, Louisiana, on Feb. 3.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48