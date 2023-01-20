Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York’s Met Opera to mark 1st anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine with concert

The NYC concert is scheduled for Feb. 24 to remember the victims of the Ukraine, Russia war

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Metropolitan Opera will mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a concert to remember victims of the war.

Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Soprano Golda Schultz, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, tenor Dmytro Popov, and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi will be the soloists at the Feb. 24 performance.

US SENDING ANOTHER $2.5 BILLION IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE

People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house in New York City on March 12, 2020.

People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house in New York City on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mozart’s Requiem is to remember the innocent victims of the war, and Beethoven’s Fifth is in anticipation of the victory to come," Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement Friday.

The concert will be broadcast on radio and will be presented in association with the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. All tickets cost $50 and go on sale Feb. 1, and the Met is encouraging ticket buyers to make donations to Ukraine relief efforts.