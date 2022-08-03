New York's lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 2
New York's lottery drawings for Take 5, Cash4Life, and more
These New York lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life - 3-21-36-44-50, Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions - 10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3 Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Numbers Evening - 1-1-4
Numbers Midday - 8-8-6
Win 4 Evening - 9-8-3-2
Win 4 Midday - 5-1-5-0
Take 5 Evening - 9-11-24-26-34
Take 5 Midday - 4-12-15-22-32
Pick 10 - 1-2-11-14-15-19-21-30-31-34-35-41-46-55-56-60-62-68-69-78
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000