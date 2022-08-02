Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD officers assailed with bottles, fists after trying to detain man: report

Chaotic scene featuring attacks on police reportedly unfolded in the Bronx after Dominican Day parade on Sunday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
NYPD officer: I've never seen the city as bad as now Video

NYPD officer: I've never seen the city as bad as now

Paul DiGiacomo, president of New York City's Detectives' Endowment Association, discusses the release of a teen who attacked a police officer in a subway.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NYPD officers were assailed with flying bottles and fists from a group of men while detaining a man for possession of a firearm after the Dominican Day parade in the Bronx on Sunday, according to a local report.

The incident happened at the intersection of 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue about three hours after a man was shot nearby along the parade route, police sources told the New York Post. The group of men was reportedly drinking in the street and blocking traffic.

The group included members of a Dominican gang called the Trinitarios, the sources told the paper.

A Twitter user posted video of the alleged incident that shows officers pin a man on the ground while detaining him for possession of a firearm, the report said.

NYC GANG LEADERS CONVICTED OF MACHETE SLAUGHTER OF INNOCENT TEEN BOY

Bystanders can be seen in the video confronting the officers. One man in a yellow shirt appears to walk toward and officer, with both raising their fists at each other. It was unclear whether anyone was hit.

NYPD officers were reportedly assailed with bottles and fists from a group of men while attempting to detain a man for possession of a firearm.

NYPD officers were reportedly assailed with bottles and fists from a group of men while attempting to detain a man for possession of a firearm. (New York Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bottles are seen being hurled at the officers from off camera, and the sound of glass shattering can be heard. 

Police told the paper that at one person was arrested for firearms possession while at least five others were arrested for disorderly conduct.