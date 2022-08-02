NYPD officers assailed with bottles, fists after trying to detain man: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NYPD officers were assailed with flying bottles and fists from a group of men while detaining a man for possession of a firearm after the Dominican Day parade in the Bronx on Sunday, according to a local report.

The incident happened at the intersection of 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue about three hours after a man was shot nearby along the parade route, police sources told the New York Post. The group of men was reportedly drinking in the street and blocking traffic.

The group included members of a Dominican gang called the Trinitarios, the sources told the paper.

A Twitter user posted video of the alleged incident that shows officers pin a man on the ground while detaining him for possession of a firearm, the report said.

Bystanders can be seen in the video confronting the officers. One man in a yellow shirt appears to walk toward and officer, with both raising their fists at each other. It was unclear whether anyone was hit.

Bottles are seen being hurled at the officers from off camera, and the sound of glass shattering can be heard.

Police told the paper that at one person was arrested for firearms possession while at least five others were arrested for disorderly conduct.