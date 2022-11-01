New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'

Some New Yorkers taking part in the city’s massive Halloween parade in Manhattan Monday used the occasion to mock Mayor Eric Adams and President Biden, including profanity-laced chants.

The annual parade returned for its 49th year Monday evening with a freedom theme. Among the standard creepy costumes were political get-ups taking aim at pandemic regulations and public leaders.

A group of anti-vax protesters at the parade chanted, "F--- Joe Biden," the New York Post reported, while another reveler held a sign reading "COVID 19 is a tool of control." Another reveler was dressed as a zombie "Pfizer CEO" with "killing you slowly" written on the costume.

The parade mostly featured people wearing ghoulish costumes such as zombie Michael Jackson in full "Thriller" attire, as well as people dressed as creepy clowns and zombies with their "brains" exposed.

Political costumes, however, also made a strong showing at the parade, including a fake Mayor Adams, according to the New York Post.

One man wore a sign reading "Mayuh Eric Adams" and delivered a phony speech focusing on the mayor's vaccine policies.

"I am never going to drop the mandates especially for city workers," the phony Adams said, according to the New York Post. "I’m dropping it for private workers but not for city workers because they are second-class citizens."

"I don’t care about anybody’s rights," the impersonator said. "I’m the may-uh and I get stuff done."

The remarks sparked people to break out into a chant of "F--- Eric Adams."

Adams announced in September that the city was ending its vaccine mandate for private employers as of Nov. 1, but the vaccine mandate for public employees remains in effect.

When approached for comment Tuesday about the jabs taken at Adams, a City Hall spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "city workers heroically stepped up over the past 2+ years to serve New Yorkers throughout the pandemic."

"We've announced additional flexibility for families and businesses, as we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. As we provide New Yorkers with more options, we are leading by example and keeping our vaccination policy in place," the spokesperson continued. "Ensuring the vaccinations of city workers has played a critical role in keeping city services running, even when COVID-19 rates were on the rise — ensuring our trash gets picked up, our streets are kept safe, and our schools continue to stay open. We owe the hundreds of thousands of city workers who stepped up to serve a debt of gratitude."

"We will continue to pivot and shift around COVID and make the health decisions that are best for the people of this city, as we work to make the decisions that will stop our city from shutting down again."

The holiday parade attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators and about 60,000 participants, PIX 11 reported. The parade also featured hundreds of floats, including ones with live music.

"This year’s theme, Freedom, was inspired not by the people of New York, but by their need to experience a place where fun is the main objective; to feel joy and the freedom of being who you are," artistic and producing director Jeanne Fleming said in a statement. "Throughout history, when our country faced times of hardship, people flocked to the parade because [it] extended the freedom to forget about whatever was going wrong and enjoy what was right in front of them, each other."