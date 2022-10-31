Photos: Best 2022 pet costume submissions from around the US this Halloween

Halloween calls for costumes — and an even happier Halloween may mean pets are joining in on the fun.

Fox News Digital readers and staff members submitted images of family pets sporting their trick-or-treating best, from cats and dogs transforming into Santa Claus, insects, superheroes and more.

See the adorable images and fun facts about some of these pets below.

There's just nothing like Halloween with pets!

Pompeii

Pompeii, a pug from Cleveland, Ohio, impressed plenty with her flower costume this Halloween.

Baker and Aspen

Baker, a mini golden doodle, is dressed as a cowboy while his pal Aspen, a black lab, is dressed as a scary shark.

Teddy

Teddy, a hava-malti-poo from New York, is energetic and a social butterfly who loves everyone he meets, his owner tells Fox News Digital.

Alice

Alice, a cuddly and friendly golden retriever from New York, is dressed in a lion costume.

Parker

Parker, a cat from New York, dressed as a convict for Halloween 2022.

His crime for being a "bad pet"? Biting!

Quinn

Quinn, a long-haired chihuahua, is "the happiest little girl" and spreads love everywhere she goes, according to her owner.

Zion

Zion is a golden retriever from Indianapolis, Indiana — and he is a banana and a panda this Halloween.

Chino

Chino the yorkie of Cleveland, Ohio, is in the Christmas spirit this Halloween as he dons the classic red suit of Santa Claus.

Oona and Wendell

Oona, 2 and Wendell, 10, both golden retrievers, pose for their photo on Oct. 31, 2022.

Oona is dressed as a watermelon — while Wendell sports a dinosaur costume.

Boomer

Boomer is owned by a pair of married Boston Bruins fanatics — so he wears a Bruins jersey every year on Halloween to support his ice hockey team.

Boomer cheers his team on from his home in Apex, North Carolina.

Sinatra

Sinatra, an American bully, is dressed in an elf costume while celebrating at home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Louis

Louis is a cavachon from Seven Hills, Ohio.

This year, Louis is dressed as a UPS delivery worker.

Ollie

Ollie is a 16-week-old mini goldendoodle who lives in Manhattan.

Ollie wore a soft, blue shark costume this Halloween.

Noki

Noki of Chicago, Illinois, is a cavapoo. Noki is dressed as a lion for Halloween.

Molly

Molly, a sweet and vocal dachshund from Upstate New York, is dressed as Cookie Monster for Halloween — complete with a chocolate chip cookie.

Phoebe

Phoebe is a chihuahua from Cleveland, Ohio.

Pheobe is wearing a sombrero and a colorful poncho.

Storm

Storm, a German shepherd, is from Long Island, New York.

Storm is very energetic. She loves to spend time outdoors and chase after bugs, her family tells Fox News Digital.

Rusty, 5, and Simba, 4 — cats from New York — wear pumpkin pet costumes for Halloween.

Bentley

Bentley, a black lab/rottweiler mix from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is also dressed as a superhero this Halloween.

Boomer

Boomer, a mixed pup from Massachusetts, is dressed as a cowboy for Halloween — complete with a hat and bandana.

Mully

Mully, a mixed-breed dog also from Massachusetts, poses in a Buzz Lightyear costume from the "Toy Story" movie franchise.

Milo

Milo, a havapoo (havanese poodle) from New Jersey, is dressed up as a hot dog with mustard for Halloween.