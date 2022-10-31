Expand / Collapse search
Pets
Published

Photos: Best 2022 pet costume submissions from around the US this Halloween

Readers and staff submitted great pet photos to share this Halloween holiday

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
Halloween calls for costumes — and an even happier Halloween may mean pets are joining in on the fun.

Fox News Digital readers and staff members submitted images of family pets sporting their trick-or-treating best, from cats and dogs transforming into Santa Claus, insects, superheroes and more.

See the adorable images and fun facts about some of these pets below.

There's just nothing like Halloween with pets!

Pompeii

Pompeii the pug is dressed as a red flower for Halloween 2022.

Pompeii the pug is dressed as a red flower for Halloween 2022. (Nikolai Gionti)

Pompeii, a pug from Cleveland, Ohio, impressed plenty with her flower costume this Halloween.

Baker and Aspen

Baker (left) and Aspen (right) are all dressed and ready to celebrate Halloween 2022.

Baker (left) and Aspen (right) are all dressed and ready to celebrate Halloween 2022. (Carly Ford)

Baker, a mini golden doodle, is dressed as a cowboy while his pal Aspen, a black lab, is dressed as a scary shark.

Teddy

Teddy of Mohegan Lake, New York, is dressed as a dinosaur.

Teddy of Mohegan Lake, New York, is dressed as a dinosaur. (Carol, New York)

Teddy, a hava-malti-poo from New York, is energetic and a social butterfly who loves everyone he meets, his owner tells Fox News Digital.

Alice

This Halloween dog — a golden retriever named Alice — struts her stuff as a lion.

This Halloween dog — a golden retriever named Alice — struts her stuff as a lion. (Tyra, New York)

Alice, a cuddly and friendly golden retriever from New York, is dressed in a lion costume.

Parker

Parker, a five-year-old tabby cat from West Islip, New York, is photographed on Halloween.

Parker, a five-year-old tabby cat from West Islip, New York, is photographed on Halloween. (Devin Bodurian)

Parker, a cat from New York, dressed as a convict for Halloween 2022. 

His crime for being a "bad pet"? Biting! 

Quinn

Quinn, a two-year-old long-haired chihuahua, poses for the camera on Halloween 2022 — dressed as a bumblebee.

Quinn, a two-year-old long-haired chihuahua, poses for the camera on Halloween 2022 — dressed as a bumblebee. (Debbie W.)

Quinn, a long-haired chihuahua, is "the happiest little girl" and spreads love everywhere she goes, according to her owner.

Zion

Zion, a golden retriever from Indianapolis, is dressed in a comfy panda costume.

Zion, a golden retriever from Indianapolis, is dressed in a comfy panda costume. (Gil Maloney)

Zion the dog eats a banana while dressed as a banana this Halloween

Zion the dog eats a banana while dressed as a banana this Halloween (Gil Maloney)

Zion is a golden retriever from Indianapolis, Indiana — and he is a banana and a panda this Halloween.

Chino

Chino the yorkie wears a Christmas outfit for Halloween — his owner loves the holiday season!

Chino the yorkie wears a Christmas outfit for Halloween — his owner loves the holiday season! (Gabriele Regalbuto)

Chino the yorkie of Cleveland, Ohio, is in the Christmas spirit this Halloween as he dons the classic red suit of Santa Claus.

Oona and Wendell

Oona (left) and Wendell (right) are all dressed up for Halloween in South Carolina.

Oona (left) and Wendell (right) are all dressed up for Halloween in South Carolina. (Tom D/South Carolina)

Oona, 2 and Wendell, 10, both golden retrievers, pose for their photo on Oct. 31, 2022.

Oona is dressed as a watermelon — while Wendell sports a dinosaur costume.

Boomer

Boomer poses in his North Carolina home while wearing a Bruins hockey jersey.

Boomer poses in his North Carolina home while wearing a Bruins hockey jersey. (Matt and Alexa Reilly)

Boomer, a three-year-old mixed breed, is wearing a Bruins hockey jersey to support his favorite team amid Halloween and all year round. 

Boomer, a three-year-old mixed breed, is wearing a Bruins hockey jersey to support his favorite team amid Halloween and all year round.  (Matt and Alexa Reilly)

Boomer is owned by a pair of married Boston Bruins fanatics — so he wears a Bruins jersey every year on Halloween to support his ice hockey team. 

Boomer cheers his team on from his home in Apex, North Carolina.

Sinatra

Sinatra licks his lips as he poses for the camera on Oct. 31, 2022.

Sinatra licks his lips as he poses for the camera on Oct. 31, 2022. (Susie Joseph)

Sinatra, an American bully, is dressed in an elf costume while celebrating at home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Louis

Wearing the signature brown uniform, Louie the dog is dressed as a UPS worker for Halloween.

Wearing the signature brown uniform, Louie the dog is dressed as a UPS worker for Halloween. (Alison Nemecek)

Louis is a cavachon from Seven Hills, Ohio. 

This year, Louis is dressed as a UPS delivery worker.

Ollie

Ollie, a dog from New York City, is ready for Halloween dressed as a blue shark.

Ollie, a dog from New York City, is ready for Halloween dressed as a blue shark. (Amy Lewis)

Ollie is a mini goldendoodle who lives in Manhattan. In this photo dated Oct. 31, 2022, Ollie hides under his shark Halloween costume.

Ollie is a mini goldendoodle who lives in Manhattan. In this photo dated Oct. 31, 2022, Ollie hides under his shark Halloween costume. (Amy Lewis)

Ollie is a 16-week-old mini goldendoodle who lives in Manhattan. 

Ollie wore a soft, blue shark costume this Halloween.

Noki

Noki the dog glances at the camera while dressed as a lion this Halloween.

Noki the dog glances at the camera while dressed as a lion this Halloween. (Nick LaMonica)

Noki of Chicago, Illinois, is a cavapoo. Noki is dressed as a lion for Halloween.

Molly

Molly, a dog from New York, is sporting a blue Cookie Monster costume from the children's show, "Sesame Street."

Molly, a dog from New York, is sporting a blue Cookie Monster costume from the children's show, "Sesame Street." (Amy K.)

Molly, a sweet and vocal dachshund from Upstate New York, is dressed as Cookie Monster for Halloween — complete with a chocolate chip cookie.

Phoebe

Phoebe the chihuahua poses with her paws crossed on Halloween 2022 in her Cleveland home.

Phoebe the chihuahua poses with her paws crossed on Halloween 2022 in her Cleveland home. (Kylie Turner)

Phoebe is a chihuahua from Cleveland, Ohio. 

Pheobe is wearing a sombrero and a colorful poncho.

Storm

Storm is an energetic, happy German shepherd puppy from New York.

Storm is an energetic, happy German shepherd puppy from New York. (Judy Posimato)

Storm stands outside her New York home on Oct. 31, 2022.

Storm stands outside her New York home on Oct. 31, 2022. (Judy Posimato)

Storm, a German shepherd, is from Long Island, New York. 

Storm is very energetic. She loves to spend time outdoors and chase after bugs, her family tells Fox News Digital.

Rusty (left) and Simba (right), from West Sayville, New York, lie in a pile of Halloween candy while dressed as pumpkins.

Rusty (left) and Simba (right), from West Sayville, New York, lie in a pile of Halloween candy while dressed as pumpkins. (Nikki Spalma)

Rusty, 5, and Simba, 4 — cats from New York — wear pumpkin pet costumes for Halloween.

Bentley

Bentley the dog stands outside in Pittsburgh while posing in a superhero pet costume.

Bentley the dog stands outside in Pittsburgh while posing in a superhero pet costume. (Koryn Bender/Preston Vigna)

Bentley, a black lab/rottweiler mix from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is also dressed as a superhero this Halloween.

Boomer

Boomer is seen on Halloween 2022. He's a two-year-old mixed pup from Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Boomer is seen on Halloween 2022. He's a two-year-old mixed pup from Chicopee, Massachusetts. (Paris Tanner)

Boomer, a mixed pup from Massachusetts, is dressed as a cowboy for Halloween — complete with a hat and bandana.

Mully

Mully, a five-year-old mixed pup from Chicopee, Massachusetts, poses in her Halloween costume.

Mully, a five-year-old mixed pup from Chicopee, Massachusetts, poses in her Halloween costume. (Paris Tanner)

Mully, a mixed-breed dog also from Massachusetts, poses in a Buzz Lightyear costume from the "Toy Story" movie franchise.

Milo

Milo is a three-year-old havapoo from Rutherford, New Jersey.

Milo is a three-year-old havapoo from Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kaitlyn Germain)

Milo, a havapoo (havanese poodle) from New Jersey, is dressed up as a hot dog with mustard for Halloween.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.