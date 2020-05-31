New York woman attacked outside business in disturbing video as looting, rioting grip Rochester, report says

An upstate New York woman who appeared to confront a mob of looters outside a store was beaten in a disturbing moment caught on video, according to a report, as the city of Rochester descended into violent looting and riots Saturday night following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The video, which has been shared online, shows the woman speaking to a group of at least six individuals -- some of whom were holding large planks of wood -- after one member threw a ladder at the door of a business.

Joe Painter told WHAM-TV, of Rochester, he shot the video across the street from the Rochester Fire Equipment Company on Marshall Street in the city’s downtown.

The video shows a member of the group suddenly punch the woman in the face, as another strikes her with a plank of wood. A man appears from the store and confronts the group with a golf club, but they temporarily beat him back with the wood and continue punching the woman.

The man returns, screaming: “You get away from my wife!”

Painter told the station it was one of the most “disturbing” things he’s ever seen.

“I’m in the military, I’m in the Navy, I’ve been to Afghanistan and I’ve seen some crazy stuff, but this is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever witnessed,” he said.

He told the station that the woman was taken away in an ambulance. He said his recording ended abruptly because some of the attackers began to approach him.

The woman and her husband live above the Rochester Fire Equipment Company, where the attack took place, according to the station. No further information was known about the couple or their injuries.

The video is among the latest violence taking place in dozens of cities across the country, overshadowing the many peaceful protests calling for justice and change following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died May 25 while in police custody.

In Dallas, a man wielding a machete was brutally beaten on video by an angry mob Saturday night. Police told local news outlets that the man was carrying the machete to “allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters.”

The events in Rochester Saturday night led to 13 arrests and have prompted the city to call in 200 New York State troopers to maintain law and order Sunday night, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported. A curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

The violent riots were sparked by anger over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on Monday, which was captured on cellphone video. The four police officers who were arresting Floyd for suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill were fired Tuesday. Third-degree murder and manslaughter charges were filed Friday against the officer who used his knee to pin Floyd down, as Floyd pleaded for air.

The increasing number of riots has led to curfews in major cities and calls for the National Guard to be deployed to cities and states.