New York Times Kavanaugh 'bombshell' appears to begin imploding; Auto workers go on strike against GM

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday and the new work week ...

New York Times updates Kavanaugh 'bombshell' to note accuser doesn't recall alleged assault

The New York Times suddenly made a major revision to its story late Sunday concerning a resurfaced allegation of sexual assault by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, hours after virtually all 2020 Democratic presidential candidates had cited the original article as a reason to impeach Kavanaugh. The update included the significant detail that several friends of the alleged victim said she did not recall the supposed sexual assault in question at all. The Times also stated for the first time that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed, and has made no comment about the episode.

The only first-hand statement concerning the supposed attack in the original piece came from a Clinton-connected lawyer who claimed to have witnessed it. The Times' revision says: "Editors' Note: An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book's account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article."

The update came only after the Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, who reviewed an advance copy of the book, first flagged the omission on Twitter. Click here to read more about our top story.

More than 49,000 auto workers go on strike against GM

The United Auto Workers went on a nationwide strike against General Motors on Sunday night after contract talks broke off Sunday. It is the first strike against GM in 12 years. Talks will resume Monday morning. Union officials say both sides are far apart in the talks, while GM says it has made significant offers. UAW represents workers at 33 manufacturing sites and 22 parts warehouses across the country.



Trump: US 'locked and loaded' against attackers of Saudi oil facility 'depending on verification'; Iran denies involvement

President Trump on Sunday suggested U.S. investigators had "reason to believe" they knew who launched crippling attacks against a key Saudi oil facility, and vowed that America was "locked and loaded depending on verification." While he did not specify in his tweet who he believed was responsible for Saturday's drone attacks, U.S. investigators previously have pointed the finger at Iran. For its part, Iran has denied the allegations. Earlier Sunday, Trump authorized the use of emergency oil reserves in Texas and other states after Saudi oil processing facilities were attacked, sparking fears of a spike in oil prices when markets reopen Monday.

Beto hits Buttigieg, Dems with expletive-driven defense of debate comments on gun confiscation

Beto O’Rourke on Sunday launched an expletive-fueled defense of his call to ban assault-style weapons and impose mandatory buybacks of AR-15s and AK-47s while also pushing back at critics -- including fellow 2020 Democrat Pete Buttigieg. During last Thursday’s presidential debate, the former Texas congressman said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday and agreed with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., saying the clip of O’Rourke’s statement about AR-15s and AK-47s “will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns.”

Buttigieg went on to say, “When even this president and even [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell are at least are pretending to be open to reforms, we know that we have a moment on our hand. Let’s make the most of it and get these things done.” O'Rourke pushed back, tweeting, “When candidates say, 'At least Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are pretending to be interested,' sh--, that is not enough. Neither is poll-testing your message. Gun violence is a life or death issue—and we have to represent the bold ideas of people all over the country.”

Lori Loughlin 'aware' of Huffman's sentence, regrets rejecting plea deal: report

Lori Loughlin may have second thoughts about pleading not guilty in the college admissions scandal following Felicity Huffman's 14-day sentence. A source close to Loughlin told People that the former "Fuller House" star was "aware of Felicity’s sentence and is processing what that means for her." Huffman, 56, was sentenced to 14 days behind bars after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May. Click here to read more.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE: Start your weekend right with our new Lifestyle newsletter, delivered every Friday. Keep up-to-date on the latest in food, travel, the great outdoors … and more. CLICK HERE NOW TO JOIN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of settlement.

Tropical Storm Humberto becomes a hurricane.

Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, found dead in NYC apartment, police say.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Stocks point lower as oil surges on Saudi facility attack.

ICYMI: Travel agent cheated his way to 42M Delta frequent flyer points, feds say.

Here are the top most diverse public universities in the US.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, told "Fox News Sunday" that Democrats need to "get to a messaging meeting" and "stop the nonsense of harassing and embarrassing this president and the people around him when you’ve had no constitution or legal basis to do so."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News today.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing on Tuesday morning.