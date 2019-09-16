Expand / Collapse search
Humberto becomes a hurricane

The National Hurricane Center late Sunday announced that Tropical Storm Humberto gained strength while it moved away from the Bahamas and is now a hurricane.

The storm is off the coast of Florida and is moving northeast at 3 mph. The maximum sustained winds—as of 11 p.m. ET on Sunday—was 75 mph.

Weather forecasters predicted that the storm would gain in strength but the storm is not expected to make landfall. The storm is expected to turn east and head out to sea.

Its swells could still affect the coasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina in the coming days.

Humberto on Saturday dumped more rain on the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian destroyed parts of the country.

The Associated  Press contributed to this report