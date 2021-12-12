Teenage New York couple missing after taking train from suburbs to Big Apple

Two New York 15-year-olds have been missing since taking a train from suburban Suffolk County into the Big Apple last Thursday, according to police.

Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano boarded a 3:11 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Manhattan on Dec. 9, the Suffolk County Police Department said Sunday evening. They may have visited Times Square, at the heart of New York City.

Both of them are Manorville, according to authorities. That’s about a 30-minute drive east of the train station in Ronkonkoma, which itself is about 1 hour and 20 minutes by train from Penn Station in Manhattan.

Vincent is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. Kaileigh is 5 feet tall and 118 pounds. A police spokeswoman said Sunday that no additional information was available.

Both teens were wearing all black when a classmate dropped them off at the station, and they may have changed their hairstyle and color, according to Kaileigh's mom, Ehrin Catalano.

The teens were both reported missing later in the evening on Dec. 9. They have never run away before, according to Kaileigh's parents.

"This definitely blindsided me," her dad, Joe Catalano, said Sunday. "My daughter's a varsity cheerleader. She's a good kid. I don’t know what possessed them to do this."

Her cheer team's Christmas party was supposed to be this weekend, according to her mom, and the teen had picked out a dress but never made it.

"The night before, we were talking about her Sweet 16, no arguments," Ehrin Catalano said.

She was also unaware of any disputes between Vincent and his family.

The couple has rarely ventured from Long Island's East End into New York City, according to Kaileigh's mom. But the weekend before the couple went missing, they visited the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center with Vincent's family, she said. The friend who drove them to the train told her he believed they planned on checking the tree out again.

Joe Catalano said he believes the couple may be in danger.

"When you have two teenagers…with minimal resources, it can get dangerous pretty quick," he said. "And Manhattan right now isn’t what it was. Any city is dangerous for any adolescent."

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911 or Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Precinct detectives at 631-852-8752.

This is a developing story.