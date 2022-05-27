Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York teen charged after allegedly making high school mass shooting threat

The alleged threat at a New York school comes just days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 16-year-old high school student in New York was arrested after allegedly making a threat on Thursday to carry out a shooting at his high school, just two days after 19 children and two adults were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The student, from Bellport High School in Brookhaven, New York, whose name is not being released because of his age, allegedly made a post on the "Bellport Scholars" Instagram page stating that there could be a mass shooting on Friday at the school, according to FOX 5.

He was arrested on Thursday night after police received 911 calls about the post, and officers did not find weapons in the house.

The 16-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment, which are crimes that are not bail eligible, according to the report.

WOMAN ASSAULTED ON NYC SUBWAY AS BYSTANDERS DO NOTHING

Bellport High School

Bellport High School (Google Maps)

District Attorney Raymond Tierney said that he takes these threats seriously.

NYC HEALTH DEPARTMENT'S HEROIN-FENTANYL POSTER SPARKS ANGER FROM TOP CITY COUNCIL REPUBLICAN

"We take these threats seriously and will devote our resources to ensuring the safety of our children," said Tierney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Our legislators need to fix this disastrous ‘bail reform.’ I am convening a School Safety Summit here in Suffolk County with parents, teachers, school officials, law enforcement and my office to work on improving our response to school safety threats and keeping our kids safe," said Tierney. "I thank Suffolk police for their swift action here. Upon learning of this threat, they worked with my office to locate and interview the individual responsible for the threat. In addition, they searched and determined that there were no guns in the home."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.