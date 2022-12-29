Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm
Published

New York State Police deploy the 'Rook' to move vehicles stuck in Buffalo snow

Special vehicle seen clearing streets of Buffalo, New York following heavy snowfall

Greg Norman | Fox News
New York State Police deploy the Rook to clear vehicles after Buffalo winter storm Video

New York State Police deploy the Rook to clear vehicles after Buffalo winter storm

New York State Police are using the Rook to clear vehicles stuck in snow in Buffalo, New York.

New York State Police have released a video of its troopers using a vehicle called the Rook to move cars, minivans, SUVs and trucks that were stuck in the snow following a deadly winter storm that slammed Buffalo over Christmas weekend. 

Footage shows a sedan being pulled away from a snowy street before being lifted and placed down in a parking space.  

In another segment, the vehicle pulls a Budget moving truck backward along a street and around a corner, despite being only a fraction of its size. 

"The ROOK is the perfect machine to clear vehicles or obstructions from the roadway, so they can be cleared by plows!" New York State Police wrote on Facebook. 

INCREDIBLE VIDEO, IMAGES SHOW FROZEN SCENES IN BUFFALO AND NIAGARA FALLS AFTER WINTER STORM   

The New York State Police Rook vehicle moves an SUV along a street in Buffalo, New York.

The New York State Police Rook vehicle moves an SUV along a street in Buffalo, New York. (New York State Police/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

The Rook, which the Florida-based Ring Power Corporation makes, has a vehicle extraction tool "fabricated for powerful use in the immobilization or removal of a vehicle in tactical applications," the company says. 

BUFFALO AREA BRACING FOR POSSIBLE NEW THREAT: FLOODING FROM MELTING SNOW   

The Rook moves a large moving truck away from a street in Buffalo, New York.

The Rook moves a large moving truck away from a street in Buffalo, New York. (New York State Police/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

"The tool can be used to push or pull a parked vehicle, pick up the car completely and move to a safe location, or positioned to lift rear wheels of an occupied vehicle to render it immobile," it added. 

The Rook is used to move cars blocking snowy streets in Buffalo, New York.

The Rook is used to move cars blocking snowy streets in Buffalo, New York. (New York State Police/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

Buffalo on Thursday lifted a driving ban that was in place for nearly a week. 

Abandoned vehicles were seen scattered across the city under piles of snow from the storm, which dumped more than 50 inches of snow over the region. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.