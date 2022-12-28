Buffalo area bracing for possible new threat: flooding from melting snow

People in Buffalo, New York are preparing for the effects of snow and ice melt following the historic, deadly winter storm that rolled through Christmas weekend.

"As temperature(s) warm, we are expecting snow melt and possible flooding from a rapid melt. Erie County Emergency Services is working with New York State to properly prepare." Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter and addressed during a media update Wednesday morning.

"One of the functions of Erie County Sheriff Air 1 will be to spot possible ice jam flooding risks as temperatures warm," a subsequent tweet read.

Latest five day storm total snowfall report numbers released by the National Weather Service (NWS) says the Buffalo Niagara International Airport received 51.9 inches of snow.

Several feet of snow buried homes, cars and stores throughout the city of Buffalo and the rest of Erie County.

Warmer weather is coming to the area impacted by the winter storm, NWS says, with above average temperatures expected during the next two weeks.

"Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s today, with many locations topping 50 degrees on Friday," the agency tweeted Wednesday.