Buffalo area bracing for possible new threat: flooding from melting snow

National Weather Service says Buffalo airport received nearly 52 inches of snow

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Video shows Buffalo, New York neighborhoods covered in snow following winter storm

Drone footage captured in Buffalo, New York, shows neighborhoods covered in snow following a winter storm over the weekend. (Credit: @Stacksthagod/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

People in Buffalo, New York are preparing for the effects of snow and ice melt following the historic, deadly winter storm that rolled through Christmas weekend.

"As temperature(s) warm, we are expecting snow melt and possible flooding from a rapid melt. Erie County Emergency Services is working with New York State to properly prepare." Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter and addressed during a media update Wednesday morning.

"One of the functions of Erie County Sheriff Air 1 will be to spot possible ice jam flooding risks as temperatures warm," a subsequent tweet read.

Latest five day storm total snowfall report numbers released by the National Weather Service (NWS) says the Buffalo Niagara International Airport received 51.9 inches of snow.

BUFFALO AREA BLIZZARD DEATH TOLL RISES TO 34, NATIONAL GUARD TO GO DOOR TO DOOR LOOKING FOR BODIES

Several feet of snow buried homes, cars and stores throughout the city of Buffalo and the rest of Erie County. 

Warmer weather is coming to the area impacted by the winter storm, NWS says, with above average temperatures expected during the next two weeks. 

WINTER WEATHER 'GO BAG' COULD SAVE LIVES, SAY SAFETY PREPAREDNESS EXPERTS

Fordham Avenue, center, and the 1901 Pan-American Exposition neighborhood of Buffalo, New York is coated in a blanket of snow after the blizzard, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.  (Derek Gee /The Buffalo News via AP)

A shoe hangs onto a tree knocked over by wind on University at Buffalo South's campus in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.  (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)

"Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s today, with many locations topping 50 degrees on Friday," the agency tweeted Wednesday. 