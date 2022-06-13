Sen. Schumer says Senate gun safety package ‘doesn’t have everything’ but is ‘most significant’ in decades
Lawmakers negotiated a deal this weekend on gun legislation, following Democratic proposals that included an assault weapons ban that was ultimately rejected
Speaking from the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said "we have a lot of work to do" Monday regarding a tentative bipartisan deal on a bill to curb gun violence.
He noted the legislation "doesn't have everything we wanted" but would be "the most significant" on guns "in decades."
