Sen. Schumer says Senate gun safety package ‘doesn’t have everything’ but is ‘most significant’ in decades

Lawmakers negotiated a deal this weekend on gun legislation, following Democratic proposals that included an assault weapons ban that was ultimately rejected

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Speaking from the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said "we have a lot of work to do" Monday regarding a tentative bipartisan deal on a bill to curb gun violence

He noted the legislation "doesn't have everything we wanted" but would be "the most significant" on guns "in decades."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., is seated before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee. On Monday, he addressed a gun legislation deal that could become law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., is seated before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee. On Monday, he addressed a gun legislation deal that could become law. (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool via AP)

