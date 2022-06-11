Expand / Collapse search
Dan Crenshaw: It is difficult to legislate away 'extremely rare and anomalous events' like mass shootings

Crenshaw says the Left is doing what it always does by politicizing the recent mass shooting

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, details his take on gun law legislation in response to 'mass dramatic shootings' in America on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, weighed in on the intensified gun debate following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

DAN CRENSHAW: It's really hard to find a common thread through all of these people… I think most of these mass shooters do not have a father in the home. There is drug use, I think, I need to look at each case specifically to answer that question. But I do think some kind of drug use is a pretty consistent thread as well through all of them, and they're all men, so there's another thing to look at. 

HOUSE VOTES TO SET MINIMUM AGE OF 21 FOR BUYING SEMI-AUTOMATIC WEAPONS IN RESPONSE TO SPATE OF SHOOTINGS

So, in the end, again, I want to say this, it's very hard to legislate away these anomalies. These mass dramatic shootings, which are very different from your regular gun violence, which is usually committed by a very specific subset in inner cities, and gangs, and drug cartels and drug gangs. But this mass shooting thing is really, really difficult. 

It's like a social contagion that has been occurring in our country ever since Columbine — very difficult to prevent something like that. 

