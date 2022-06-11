Dan Crenshaw: It is difficult to legislate away 'extremely rare and anomalous events' like mass shootings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, weighed in on the intensified gun debate following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

DAN CRENSHAW: It's really hard to find a common thread through all of these people… I think most of these mass shooters do not have a father in the home. There is drug use, I think, I need to look at each case specifically to answer that question. But I do think some kind of drug use is a pretty consistent thread as well through all of them, and they're all men, so there's another thing to look at.

So, in the end, again, I want to say this, it's very hard to legislate away these anomalies. These mass dramatic shootings, which are very different from your regular gun violence, which is usually committed by a very specific subset in inner cities, and gangs, and drug cartels and drug gangs. But this mass shooting thing is really, really difficult.

It's like a social contagion that has been occurring in our country ever since Columbine — very difficult to prevent something like that.

