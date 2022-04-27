Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York man shoves NYPD officer, flees on foot after being stopped at gunpoint in Manhattan: video

The man fled on foot toward Lexington Ave on 59th St.

By Paul Best | Fox News
A New York man appeared to shove an NYPD officer and flee on foot after being stopped at gunpoint just blocks away from Manhattan's Central Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to a video obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Three officers can be seen approaching a red Toyota sedan on E 59th St. between Park and Lexington Ave with guns drawn and motioning for the occupants to get out. 

"Show me your hands! Get out of the car!" the officers can be heard yelling as they opened the doors. 

The man shoved the NYPD officer as he was being handcuffed and fled on foot. 

The driver initially appeared to comply and was led to around the back of the vehicle. As one officer attempted to handcuff him, he spun around, shoved the officer, and took off on foot toward Lexington Ave. 

A man in the passenger's seat got out of the car and was handcuffed, while one female was taken out of the back seat. 

The man who attempted to flee was later arrested. 

The NYPD said it is investigating the matter. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

