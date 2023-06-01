New York man pleads guilty to raping 21-year-old daughter

A South Huntington, New York, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly raping his 21-year-old daughter after encouraging her to spend the night at his house.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the guilty plea of the 45-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.

The incident took place in February 2022, when, according to court documents and the defendant’s statements, the 21-year-old victim had spent some time with her father.

The father encouraged his daughter to stay the night at his house, and after agreeing, he gave her an Advil PM to assist her with getting some rest.

Later that night, the DA said, the victim was woken up when her father was rubbing her back and buttocks.

Once she realized what was happening, the defendant pinned down his daughter’s arms and raped her, the DA said.

As soon as she got loose, the victim ran out of the house and sought help from another family member nearby.

When police responded, the victim reportedly told officers her father sexually abused her when she was a child.

On Wednesday, the defendant appeared in front of Suffolk County Judge Karen M. Wilutis and pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.

He is due back in court on July 19, when he is expected to be sentenced.