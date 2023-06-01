Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rape
Published

New York man pleads guilty to raping 21-year-old daughter

Suffolk County, New York DA said victim told police her father sexually abused her when she was a child

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Sunset casts glow on New York City in stunning video Video

Sunset casts glow on New York City in stunning video

Manhattanhenge is an event that occurs when the setting or rising sun is perfectly aligned with the east-west streets of New York City. See the most recent occurrence on Memorial Day!

A South Huntington, New York, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly raping his 21-year-old daughter after encouraging her to spend the night at his house.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the guilty plea of the 45-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.

courtroom and gavel

Inside a courtroom with gavel in view.  (iStock)

The incident took place in February 2022, when, according to court documents and the defendant’s statements, the 21-year-old victim had spent some time with her father.

OKLAHOMA TEEN MADELINE BILLS' EX-BOYFRIEND CHARGED WITH HER RAPE AND MURDER

The father encouraged his daughter to stay the night at his house, and after agreeing, he gave her an Advil PM to assist her with getting some rest.

Later that night, the DA said, the victim was woken up when her father was rubbing her back and buttocks.

New York police officers stabbed

A view of a Suffolk County police vehicle.  (Suffolk County Police Department)

Once she realized what was happening, the defendant pinned down his daughter’s arms and raped her, the DA said.

FORMER PHILADELPHIA HOMICIDE DETECTIVE ACCUSED OF RAPING MURDER VICTIM'S SISTER: OFFICIALS

As soon as she got loose, the victim ran out of the house and sought help from another family member nearby.

When police responded, the victim reportedly told officers her father sexually abused her when she was a child.

On Wednesday, the defendant appeared in front of Suffolk County Judge Karen M. Wilutis and pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is due back in court on July 19, when he is expected to be sentenced.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.