Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Former Philadelphia homicide detective accused of raping murder victim's sister: officials

Former Philadelphia detective Donald Suchinsky was investigating the woman's brother's murder

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Philadelphia train passengers hold down alleged gunman before police arrive: video Video

Philadelphia train passengers hold down alleged gunman before police arrive: video

Philadelphia SEPTA passengers held a suspected gunman down before police arrived to detain him, video shows. The 19-year-old who was shot on the train is in stable condition.

A former Philadelphia Police Department homicide detective has been arrested for allegedly raping the sister of a murder victim, officials say.

Donald Suchinsky, 57, was charged with rape, sexual assault and indecent assault Friday.

 Suchinsky was also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, terroristic threats and official oppression.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office believes Suchinsky assaulted the victim at least 10 times between 2017 and 2022. The detective had been involved in her brother's murder investigation.

Suchinsky was previously charged with aggravated indecent assault in February for allegedly assaulting the mother of another homicide victim. He was assigned to that homicide investigation as well.

PHILADELPHIA INMATE NASIR GRANT BACK IN CUSTODY DAYS AFTER PRISON ESCAPE, SECOND INMATE STILL MISSING

Donald Suchinsky mug shot

Former Philadelphia Police Department detective Donald Suchinsky, 57, was charged with rape, sexual assault and indecent assault, among other charges. (Philadelphia District Attorney's Office)

"News media reporting and social media sharing of defendant Donald Suchinsky’s arrest last February was, we believe, instrumental in the development of information about the second victim and our new allegations in this second case," Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit Supervisor Lyandra Retacco said in a press release.

"We have reason to believe that there may be yet more victims who have truthful information about defendant Suchinsky, and who may have encountered him while he was performing his official duties as a police detective investigating murders," the statement added.

PERIMETER GUARDS NOT ON DUTY WHILE TWO INMATES ESCAPED FROM PHILADELPHIA PRISON: 'COULD HAVE PREVENTED THIS'

Anyone with information about other assaults involving Suchinsky is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9608.

Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office asks anyone with information about the incidents to call them at 215-686-9608. (Google Maps)

Suchinsky has been booked into jail and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city DA's office is actively investigating the allegations.