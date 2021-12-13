New York lottery winning numbers for Sunday, Dec. 12

These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Take 5 Midday

17-27-35-37-38

(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Numbers Midday

4-9-9

(four, nine, nine)

Win 4 Midday

9-0-2-3

(nine, zero, two, three)

Numbers Evening

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

Win 4 Evening

7-0-2-4

(seven, zero, two, four)

Take 5 Evening

01-08-13-15-22

(one, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two)

Pick 10

04-05-11-12-14-27-28-31-43-45-48-51-52-54-61-62-64-67-70-80

(four, five, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, eighty)

Cash4Life

01-05-13-37-38, Cash Ball: 2

(one, five, thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $320 million