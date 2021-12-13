Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York lottery winning numbers for Sunday, Dec. 12

Estimated Powerball jackpot is $320 million

Associated Press
These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday: 

Take 5 Midday 

17-27-35-37-38 

(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) 

Numbers Midday 

4-9-9 

(four, nine, nine) 

Win 4 Midday 

9-0-2-3 

(nine, zero, two, three) 

Numbers Evening 

3-1-3 

(three, one, three) 

Win 4 Evening 

7-0-2-4 

(seven, zero, two, four) 

Take 5 Evening 

01-08-13-15-22 

(one, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two) 

Pick 10 

04-05-11-12-14-27-28-31-43-45-48-51-52-54-61-62-64-67-70-80 

(four, five, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, eighty) 

Cash4Life 

01-05-13-37-38, Cash Ball: 2 

(one, five, thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: two) 

Mega Millions 

Estimated jackpot: $148 million 

Powerball 

Estimated jackpot: $320 million 

