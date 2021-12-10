Expand / Collapse search
New York lottery winning numbers on Thursday

Megan Millions estimated jackpot is $135 million, while Powerball is $307 million

Associated Press
These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Take 5 Midday

18-19-20-28-38

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Numbers Midday

4-9-1

(four, nine, one)

Win 4 Midday

1-1-9-3

(one, one, nine, three)

Numbers Evening

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

Win 4 Evening

4-9-1-7

(four, nine, one, seven)

Take 5 Evening

08-09-12-24-38

(eight, nine, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-eight)

Pick 10

02-03-14-18-20-25-29-30-33-43-50-54-55-58-63-65-66-68-75-78

(two, three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-eight)

Cash4Life

17-25-34-38-49, Cash Ball: 2

(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $307 million

