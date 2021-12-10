New York lottery winning numbers on Thursday
Megan Millions estimated jackpot is $135 million, while Powerball is $307 million
These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Take 5 Midday
18-19-20-28-38
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Numbers Midday
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
OKLAHOMA LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THURSDAY, DEC. 9
Win 4 Midday
1-1-9-3
(one, one, nine, three)
Numbers Evening
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
NEW JERSEY LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THURSDAY, DEC. 9
Win 4 Evening
4-9-1-7
(four, nine, one, seven)
Take 5 Evening
08-09-12-24-38
(eight, nine, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Pick 10
VERMONT LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS FOR WEDNESDAY
02-03-14-18-20-25-29-30-33-43-50-54-55-58-63-65-66-68-75-78
(two, three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-five, seventy-eight)
Cash4Life
17-25-34-38-49, Cash Ball: 2
(seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $307 million