Vermont lottery winning numbers for Wednesday
The estimated jackpot is $291 million
These Vermont lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gimme 5
13-22-25-29-39
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Lucky For Life
05-20-24-40-43, Lucky Ball: 16
(five, twenty, twenty-four, forty, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
Megabucks Plus
03-09-11-21-33, Megaball: 5
(three, nine, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three; Megaball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $1.82 million
Pick 3 Day
4-0-5
(four, zero, five)
Pick 3 Evening
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)
Pick 4 Day
9-2-7-8
(nine, two, seven, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
7-4-5-2
(seven, four, five, two)
Powerball
03-07-33-50-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(three, seven, thirty-three, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
