Vermont
Published

Vermont lottery winning numbers for Wednesday

The estimated jackpot is $291 million

Associated Press
These Vermont lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gimme 5

13-22-25-29-39

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Lucky For Life

05-20-24-40-43, Lucky Ball: 16

(five, twenty, twenty-four, forty, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Winning Lottery Scratch Game Ticket

Winning Lottery Scratch Game Ticket (iStock)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Megabucks Plus

03-09-11-21-33, Megaball: 5

(three, nine, eleven, twenty-one, thirty-three; Megaball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.82 million

Pick 3 Day

4-0-5

(four, zero, five)

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Day

9-2-7-8

(nine, two, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-4-5-2

(seven, four, five, two)

Powerball

03-07-33-50-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, seven, thirty-three, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $291 million

