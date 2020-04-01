New York surpasses China’s official count in coronavirus cases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York state has now surpassed China in confirmed coronavirus cases, despite having more than a billion fewer residents.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that there are now 83,712 patients with COVID-19 in the state, compared to China’s countrywide reported tally of 82,361. Yet China's decision to exclude people without symptoms from its official coronavirus count continues to raise questions about the actual number of infections there.

Cuomo said the number of deaths in New York state also has risen to 1,941, up from 1,550 yesterday.

“That number will continue to go up,” he added.

New York currently is testing more people for coronavirus than any other state in the U.S.

As of Wednesday, 220,880 of its residents have been screened, Cuomo said.

He also said New York City’s Police Department “has to get more aggressive” in enforcing social distancing. The Big Apple’s residents were widely criticized earlier this week after they gathered to watch the USNS Comfort ship sail up the Hudson River.

“How reckless and irresponsible and selfish for people not to do it on their own,” Cuomo said. “I mean what else do you have to know, what else do you have to hear, who else has to die for you to understand you have a responsibility in this?”

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.