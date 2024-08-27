Expand / Collapse search
New York county makes first arrest under new mask ban law

Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo, 18, was allegedly concealing a large knife during his arrest

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published | Updated
New York police made their first arrest for an alleged violation of a new ban on mask-wearing in Nassau County Sunday.

Police say Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo, 18, was arrested for wearing a mask and acting suspiciously in Levittown, New York. A photo shows he was dressed in all black, and police say he was attempting to conceal a bulge in his pants, which turned out to be a 14-inch knife.

Castillo is the first person to face charges under the county's new Mask Transparency Act, which prohibits face coverings in public except for health and religious reasons. The new mandate came in reaction to large groups of protesters concealing their identities during violent demonstrations.

Castillo was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and violating the Mask Transparency Act.

New York police made their first arrest for an alleged violation of a new ban on mask-wearing in Nassau County Sunday.

New York police made their first arrest for an alleged violation of a new ban on mask-wearing in Nassau County Sunday. (Nassau County Police Dept)

The county executive's office declared the arrest a "success with the new mask law."

"Our police officers were able to use the mask ban legislation as well as other factors to stop and interrogate an individual who was carrying a weapon with the intent to engage in a robbery. Passing this law gave police another tool to stop this dangerous criminal," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. 

The Republican-controlled Nassau County Legislature passed the mask ban bill Aug. 5, and it was signed into law Aug. 14. It is facing a legal challenge from critics who argue it discriminates against people with disabilities.

wesslin omar ramirez castillo

Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo, 18, was the first person arrested under Nassau County's new mask ban. (Nassau County Police Dept)

The lawsuit lists two plaintiffs with various health conditions and who wear medical-grade face masks to protect themselves. The plaintiffs say they are fearful of harassment and potential arrest due to the new mask ban.

"While in public and private places, strangers have come up to G.B. since August 5, 2024, to ask them if they are sick, if they are healthy or not, and to ask why they are wearing a facemask," according to the lawsuit, referring to one of the plaintiffs with initials.

The lawsuit said G.B. has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and asthma and needs a wheelchair to move around.

knife

Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo, 18, was attempting to conceal a large knife during his arrest, police say. (Nassau County Police Dept)

"G.B. fears that they will be arrested just for wearing a facemask for their health because there is no standard for the police to follow to decide if they meet the health exception or not," the lawsuit said. "G.B. is also concerned that they will be harassed, discriminated against, or even assaulted by people, including business owners and employees, in Nassau County for just going about their day with a mask on."

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who signed the bill into law, said county officials are "confident that the law will be upheld as there is a presumption of constitutionality when the legislature acts, and this legislation is reasonable and responsible."

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.