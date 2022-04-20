New York cops track down Pennsylvania fugitive accused of raping twin girls

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fugitive who is facing charges for allegedly raping 4-year-old twin girls in Pennsylvania will now have to contend with additional charges in New York after cops say he attacked officers who attempted to arrest him.

Officers found Isaiah Metz, 22, at a homeless shelter in Midtown Manhattan early Tuesday, only for Metz to attack, striking members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force in the head repeatedly and biting one on the arm, the New York Post reported. He then reportedly fled the scene.

Metz is facing 115 charges in Pennsylvania for offenses including rape and sexual abuse of children involving photographs or video. He was arrested on March 30 for offenses listed in court records as having taken place on June 12, 2021.

According to the Post, police said Metz had been taken in by a Pennsylvania foster family before he allegedly raped the young girls.

Officers finally tracked Metz down in Yonkers Tuesday night after a search that included posting his photo on Twitter with hopes that people would share it and relay any information they had to police.

They were finally able to bring him into custody following a struggle that involved officers using a stun gun on him, sources told the Post. CBS reported that Metz is on parole for allegedly assaulting a Pennsylvania cop.

Metz now faces new charges that include assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.