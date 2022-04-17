Expand / Collapse search
Published

Pennsylvania: At least 2 dead, several others being treated for gunshot injuries following shooting incidents

The victims include at least two males, who arrived at the hospital in critical condition

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
At least two victims have been killed and several others are being treated in Pittsburgh for gunshot injuries following reports of multiple shots fired on the southeast side of the city, police said.

"Multiple shots have been fired in East Allegheny with several gunshot victims," Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted, calling the ongoing situation a "very active scene."

An hour later, Public Safety said at least 10 victims are receiving treatment at a local hospital after they were shot or injured as a result of escaping the separate shootings incidents.

The scene of a shooting incident on April 17, 2022. 

The scene of a shooting incident on April 17, 2022.  (Pittsburg Public Safety/@PghPublicSafety)

"As many as 10 gunshot victims are being treated at area hospitals, three of them critical," Public Safety said.

The victims include at least two males, who arrived at the hospital in critical condition, police said. Another victim was in stable condition, they added.

The status of the other victims is not immediately known.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates. 

