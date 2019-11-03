New York City women sought in chemical attack, robbery of cab driver

New York City police said they were searching for a group of five women who robbed a cab driver after reportedly throwing an unknown chemical substance in his face.

The cab driver, 47, was dropping the women off on Atlantic Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 when the alleged attack occurred, WPIX-TV reported, citing police. The women were all believed to be in their 20s.

As they got out of the cab, the women allegedly threw an unknown chemical substance in the driver’s eyes and robbed him of $200, police said. The women escaped on foot down the avenue.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, WCBS-TV reported. It was unclear what type of injuries he suffered. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Police released surveillance photos of the women and asked anyone with information in regard to this incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline. A $2,500 reward was offered for information.

Police said all tips would remain confidential.